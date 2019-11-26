Football Manager's bold Scotland Euro 2024 semi-final prediction - Here are the players who make the squad

We've been having a lot of fun getting to grips for FM20, and decided to simulate five years down the line to see how the Scotland men's national team fares in the future. It is, in truth, glorious - with Scotland somehow making the Euro 2024 semi-final. Here's who made their starting XI, their key substitutes, and the man holding the reins...

1. GK: Scott Bain - Celtic Jack Butland may be the new number one at Celtic Park in 2024, but Bain is the main man for Scotland. He kept a clean sheet in the second round 1-0 win over Belgium, despite Eden Hazard and co's best efforts. Getty Buy a Photo

2. RWB: Callum Paterson That's right, Scotland are playing a dynamic back three. Former Hearts star Patterson, now of Dynamo Zagreb via Bristol City, played a blinder in a 2-1 Group Stage victory over the Republic of Ireland, tearing down the right wing. Getty Buy a Photo

3. CB: Stuart Findlay In real life he's got one cap and one goal, on FM, he's now got 55 caps, and was a rock at the back in Euro 2024. He's worth a rather handsome 13m, too, and living it up at Atlanta City. Getty Buy a Photo

4. CB: Scott McKenna Now 27, he's still plying his trade at Aberdeen, and is a stalwart in the Scotland squad. He had a lovely time of it in the tournament, averaging over 7/10 across the six matches. Getty Buy a Photo

View more