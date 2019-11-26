Football Manager: Bold Scotland Euro 2024 prediction - here are the players who make the squad
The brutally addictive computer game Football Manager is back with its latest edition, which is set to see workplace productivity nosedive, promising relationships fall to pieces, and any attempts at learning a new language/finally getting round to watching 'The Wire' being postponed for another few months.
We've been having a lot of fun getting to grips for FM20, and decided to simulate five years down the line to see how the Scotland men's national team fares in the future. It is, in truth, glorious - with Scotland somehow making the Euro 2024 semi-final. Here's who made their starting XI, their key substitutes, and the man holding the reins...
1. GK: Scott Bain - Celtic
Jack Butland may be the new number one at Celtic Park in 2024, but Bain is the main man for Scotland. He kept a clean sheet in the second round 1-0 win over Belgium, despite Eden Hazard and co's best efforts.
Scotland are playing a dynamic back three now. Ex-Hearts star Paterson, now of Dinamo Zagreb via Bristol City, played a blinder in a 2-1 group win over the Republic of Ireland, tearing down the right wing.