Football fan discovers club has made new signing - after player leaks the news on TINDER

Ask numerous fans about the football transfer windows, and they'll tell you it's "silly season", with all manner of players linked with moves to various clubs.

Most supporters, however, ordinarily find out about new signings on Twitter, Facebook, Sky Sports news or official club channels.

One fan of League of Ireland side Dundalk, however, discovered her club had recruited a new player during the window - after discovering his profile on dating app Tinder.

The unnamed fan came across the profile of American footballer Jesus Perez, known as Chino. The former UIC Flames midfielder has been on trial with the Oriel Park side but looks to have beaten the club to announcing his contract.

Writing on Twitter, Gary O Nuallain said: "A new Dundalk signing leaked because a female fan came across him on Tinder before the club announced it.

"I don't care what any of you say, the League of Ireland is the greatest sporting competition on earth."

Perez's Tinder profile reads: "First time in Europe, footballer for Dundalk FC. Ask for my Snapchat or Instagram" and is accompanied by a picture of him in action for Flames.

The 22-year-old was twice named player of the year in the US Horizon League and was included in the league's all-star team. He topped the assists table and received All-American honours for his performances.