First Scottish managerial casualty of the season is announced

Brechin City have parted company with manager Barry Smith, three games into the new league season.

The Angus club announced Smith had left by "mutual consent". He is the first manager of the season to lose his job in Scottish football.

Brechin are currently bottom of League Two and lost 3-0 at home to Queen's Park on Saturday, their third defeat of the season.

Smith took over in November 2018 but could not prevent Brechin's relegation from League One. They had been relegated from the Championship the previous season.

The 45-year-old former Celtic and Dundee defender was forced to play himself in a League Cup game against Forfar Athletic last month due to a shortage of players, nine years after he retired from playing.

Chairman Ken Ferguson said: "We wish to thank Barry for his efforts and total professionalism whilst with the club. Barry leaves Brechin City FC with our best wishes for the future. Assistant manager Stevie Campbell will take on a caretaker role until a new manager is appointed."