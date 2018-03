Have your say

Fiorentina captain Davide Astori has died, aged 31.

The Serie A side confirmed the death of the central defender in a short statement on their official website.

It read: “Fiorentina are deeply upset to report that captain Davide Astori has died of a sudden illness.

“For the terrible and delicate situation, and above all for the respect of his family, sensitivity is called for.”