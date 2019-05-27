FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: how and when to watch every England and Scotland game

Scotland may not have featured in last year's World Cup in Russia, but the women's team will be hoping to top the men at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Though the Scots are positioned at a modest 20th place in FIFA's worldwide rankings - prime "dark horse" territory - they'll be looking to put up a fight in this, their first ever World Cup finals.

In fact, their debut fixture is England v Scotland in Nice, which is sure to be a tasty fixture. What better way to make your World Cup finals debut could there be than knocking off one of the favourites in the competition?

BBC Sport will have live coverage of every World Cup match across TV, radio, the Red Button and online from the group stages all the way through to the final.

Here's how to watch all of Scotland's games:

Sunday 9 June

England v Scotland

BBC One, 5pm (kick-off 6pm)

Friday 14 June

Japan v Scotland

BBC One, 2pm (kick-off 3pm)

England v Argentina

BBC One, 8pm (kick-off 9pm)

Wednesday 19 June

Japan v England

BBC One, 8pm (kick-off 9pm)

Scotland v Argentina

BBC Four, 8pm (kick-off 9pm)