Sunday July 11 was a dramatic day for many football fans as the final match of the Euro 2020 saw the Italy secure victory over England’s men’s national team in a tense round of penalties.

Cushioning the blow perhaps for England’s gamers was the announcement from Electronic Arts (EA) that the much-awaited FIFA 22 game was now available to pre-order.

EA dropped the highly anticipated Official Reveal Trailer for the new edition just hours ahead of the Euro final – citing new HyperMotion technology as one of the many new features set to enliven the beautiful game in stunning gameplay quality across several consoles.

While Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappé is on FIFA 22’s front cover for the second year in a row, EA also released the first few names of the FIFA Ultimate Team heroes appearing in the new game.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 22’s release date, players and heroes, features and more.

When is FIFA 22 coming out?

EA announced yesterday that FIFA 22 will be released worldwide on October 1 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin™ and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game boasts over 17,000 players across more than 700 teams, 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues, FIFA 22 will allow players to take part in top competitions like the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

What are new FIFA 22 gameplay features?

The biggest feature of FIFA 22 is set to be its HyperMotion technology which sees EA’s machine learning algorithmic technology melded with advanced match capture software to create seamless and responsive gameplay, exclusively available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia consoles.

To recreate the tangible feeling of football’s raw, tactical nature, EA combined the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional players playing intensely with an exclusive machine learning algorithm to create fast, fluid and intelligent gameplay to let players enjoy the beloved football video game even more.

“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” said general manager of EA Sports FIFA, Nick Wlodyka.

“Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there.

"HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game.”

FIFA 22 also boasts a fresh goalkeeping gameplay update, a Create a Club feature in Career mode and the much-rumoured addition of hero cards to the Fifa Ultimate Team mode.

Who are the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team heroes?

The full list of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) heroes has not yet been released, but EA have teased the line-up by releasing nine initial names to help build the hype around FIFA 22’s autumn release.

Similarly to the Icons with which seasoned FIFA players will be all too familiar, the FUT hero cards pay tribute to some of the world’s most famous past players and the period and league in which they were playing at the top of their game.

Among the nine names dropped as FUT heroes so far are:

Robbie Keane – Premier League Mario Gomez – Bundesliga Tim Cahill – Premier League Diego Milito – Serie A Jorge Campos – Liga BBVA MX Fernando Morientes – LaLigo Santander Sami Al-Jaber – MBS Pro League Abedi Pele – Ligue 1 Uber Eats Clint Dempsey – MLS

More FUT Heroes will be announced in August, but see the full specifications and background for each hero announced so far here.

How do I pre-order?

Both standard and ultimate editions of FIFA 22 are up for grabs this year and available to pre-order by visiting https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22/buy, with those pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition before August 11 receiving an untradeable FUT Heroes player item, four days Early Access, Dual Entitlement, FIFA points and more.

In the most controversial aspect of EA’s FIFA 22 release announcement, the free upgrade plan penned as Dual Entitlement will not be available with the Standard Edition of FIFA 22, only the Ultimate Edition.

This means that those with last gen consoles who purchase the near £60 FIFA 22 Standard Edition would then need to buy the game again at full price if they upgrade to a new, next gen console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

To find out more, visit EA’s page on this here.

