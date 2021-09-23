The Premier League season may be little over a month old, but Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are already looking to steal an advantage by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

However, with only one free transfer allowed per week, those looking to build up a lead – or give their team a shot in the arm after their poor start – may find revamping their team a little slow and arduous.

Thankfully, the FPL offer a range of ways in which you can give your fantasy squad an early season makeover.

The first month of the Premier League has seen some exhilarating performances already. Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Regan Getty Images/PA Wire.

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option is very popular with FPL manager as it allows you to make unlimited free transfers, which essentially allow you to rip up your under-performing squad and start again.

The wildcard is available twice a season – once in the first half of the campaign and then again in the second half of the season.

While there's no need to rush to use it unless necessary, it is worth noting your first wildcard must be used by December 28, the second wildcard will be available when the first expires and is available until the end of the season.

What is the FPL free hit and when can I use it?

The free hit option is almost identical to the wildcard – with one very big difference.

If you’re not sure you want to make wholesale changes to your squad permanently, but your squad needs a serious boost to climb the league table, then free hit may be your best option.

By using the option, you will be able to make unlimited free transfers, although the changes will only last for one week before reverting to your original squad, as opposed to a permanent change you get with the wildcard.

Who are the FPL top point scorers so far?

Wanting to use your free hit or wildcard? Need some inspiration for who to include? Then take a look at which Premier League stars have tallied the most points so far.

Mo Salah – Midfield, Liverpool (50 points)

Overlooked by some managers due to being the joint most expensive player in the game, the Egyptian strikers continues to show he’s most definitely worth shelling out on.

He’s just surpassed 100 Premier League goals and, considering he’s bizarrely listed as a midfielder in the FPL, he really should be added into your squad if you want guaranteed points.

Michael Antonio – Forward, West Ham United (39 points)

The Jamaican striker has had a phenomenal start to the season, scoring a goal per game and becoming the Hammers all-time top scorer in the process.

Costing just £7.9 million, the 31-year-old is well worth adding to your squad. He’s the second top point scorer, despite having missed last week’s game against Manchester United through suspension. He’s back for this week’s clash, however, so get him back into your team.

Saïd Benrahma – Midfielder, West Ham United (38 points)

Another reason for the Hammers superb start is the form of Algerian star Benrahma, he scored again in last week’s game with Manchester United.

Signed from Brentford last summer, the 25-year-old took a while to get going, but he is repaying his reported £25 million fee back with interest on current form. His side face a leaky Leeds United defence this weekend, so there’s reason to believe he’ll add to his impressive goal tally this weekend,

Marcos Alonso – Defender, Chelsea (38 points)

The dead ball specialist looked to be heading out of Stamford Bridge last summer, but the left back has forced his way back into the first team at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and he’s started the new campaign fabulously.

He’s the top point scoring defender so far and Chelsea look very strong at back – and up top – so get him in your side.

Paul Pogba – Midfielder, Manchester United (34 points)

While Graeme Souness is likely to disagree, the £96 million signing from Juventus has been world class for the Red Devils so far this season, turning into an assistant machine for a revamped Old Trafford squad that has been bolstered by the additions of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.