The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is approaching the business end of the season. Are you needing to stave off relegation and being the butt of your friends jokes, or just needing to stretch your lead at the top?

Whatever may be your quest, managers across the UK will be looking to stay in front of friends and family as we approach another double game week, while slow starters are aiming to claw back lost ground by transferring in some of the league’s top point scorers.

Whether you’re planning on using your wildcard, or looking to be shrewd and make those little free transfer tweaks to your team, The Scotsman Fantasy Football Show is here to help, as we assess which players you should include in your FPL ahead of a big week of Premier League football.

Mo Salah of Liverpool and Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea are both in double gameweek action. Should they get your FPL captain's armband? (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The FPL rules offer four options, specifically the wildcard, free hit, bench boost and triple captain - all which offer avenues to boost your score in any given gameweek, though when to use each options could be a defining moment in your quest for fantasy league glory.

What is the FPL wildcard and when can I use it?

The wildcard option allows you to make unlimited changes to your team – and crucially – doesn’t incur any point hits.

All FPL managers are given one free transfer per week – or two free transfers if you have a 'roll over' transfer – whereas the FPL Wildcard gives you unlimited transfers. Be careful when using it though, as it cannot be cancelled once activated.

Who is playing a FPL double gameweek?

Gameweek 28 sees plenty of sides in double gameweek action.

The following teams are in double gameweek action:

Chelsea – Burnley (A), Norwich City (A)

Leeds United – Leicester City (A), Aston Villa (H)

Newcastle – Brighton (H), Southampton (A)

Wolves – Crystal Palace (H), Watford (H)

Aston Villa – Southampton (H), Leeds United (A)

Watford – Arsenal (H), Wolves (A)

Southampton – Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (H)

Who should I transfer into my FPL team?

José Malheiro de Sá (Wolves)

The joint highest scoring goalkeeper in FPL and a double gameweek? Wolves’ number one is a no brainer, especially with two home games to come this week. Crystal Palace and Watford are unlikely to cause the Midlands side too many problems, and at just £5.3m, Sá is a bargain.

Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

He hasn’t exactly caught fire since returning to the Premier League, but with Aston Villa grabbing all three points at Brighton last week, we may see the former Liverpool forward burst into life. A home game against Southampton will be seen as winnable, while Steven Gerrard’s side will be aiming for maximum points at Elland Road during the week. We have a sneaky suspicion that Coutinho may just be a\ shrewd transfer to make.

James Ward Prowse (Southampton)

Anything good that the Saints do tends to come from the boot of their England international captain.

Ward-Prowse is a set-piece expert, but he also has some real quality as a playmaker. Ralph Hasenhüttl’s do face two tough games this week, but they’re in form and with the skipper on six goals and four assists already this season, expect him to add to your points tally in gameweek 28.

Who should I captain in my FPL team?

Mo Salah

Are we stating the obvious here, or what?

The Liverpool forward is arguably the best player in the world at the moment, and while many of your friends and family will be thinking of captaining Mo this week, can you really afford to risk not putting the armband on him? Don’t take the risk we say, Salah is guaranteed points on a weekly basis.

Antonio Rüdiger

The German international is another in double gameweek action and – despite their attacking talents – is currently Chelsea’s top point scorer in the FPL.

Its been a week of big news for the Blues, with long term chairman Roman Abramovich admitting he has put the club up for sale, but if there’s one player who is likely to be able to shrug off the noise from outside of the club, then it is Rüdiger.