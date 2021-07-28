Are you excited for the return of the Premier League? The Euro’s and the return of fans certainly has upped the ante.

However, no new season would be complete without a friends and family fantasy football league, would it?

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piecing together your title winning team can be tough. After all, the season is a marathon, not a sprint – though a good start is essential.

Who's getting Inter your squad?

The English Premier League is set to start in just over two weeks, as top tier newcomers Brentford host their first ever Premier League game against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, but when it comes the Fantasy Premier League – picking your side and your team name starts now.

While having a dynamic, point scoring, all conquering team is what it’s all about, the lack of a weird and wonderful team name is often the most important part of piecing together your side.

But if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not as we have cobbled together some of the best fantasy football team names for the up coming season.

How do I play Fantasy Premier League?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.

You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.

Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

Here are the best Fantasy league team names:

Bayern Bru

Abra Dubravka

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Citizen Kane

Expected Toulousse

Kindergarden Klopp

Fenerbackache

Gilmour Girls

McGinn And Tonic

Short Back and Lyndon Dykes

Pukki Blinders

The Tortoise and De Gea

Werner’s Originals

Only Krul’s And Horses

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

Hakuna Juan Mata

Rhythm of Van Dijk

Best Ings In Life Are Free

Delph & Safety

Kepa Clean Sheet

Lacazette dello Sport

Obi Wan-Bissaka

Luke KyleWalker

Lads On Toure

Gangster's Allardyce

Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil

Deeney in a Bottle

When Harry Met Alli

Willian Dollar Baby

How I Met Your Mata

Lord of the Ings

Absolutely Fabregas

It's All Gone Shane Long

Batshuayi Crazy

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Fiorentina Turner

Pathetico Madrid

Men Behaving Chadli

Whats Love Gotze do?

Ospina Colada

Cesc and the City

Neymar Mr. Nice Guy

Zlat’s All Folks

Chiellini Con Carne

Le Saux Solid Crew

Neville Wears Prada

Silence of the Lahms

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Show Me Da Mane

Benteke Fried Chicken