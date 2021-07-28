Are you excited for the return of the Premier League? The Euro’s and the return of fans certainly has upped the ante.
However, no new season would be complete without a friends and family fantasy football league, would it?
Piecing together your title winning team can be tough. After all, the season is a marathon, not a sprint – though a good start is essential.
The English Premier League is set to start in just over two weeks, as top tier newcomers Brentford host their first ever Premier League game against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, but when it comes the Fantasy Premier League – picking your side and your team name starts now.
While having a dynamic, point scoring, all conquering team is what it’s all about, the lack of a weird and wonderful team name is often the most important part of piecing together your side.
But if you’re struggling for inspiration, fear not as we have cobbled together some of the best fantasy football team names for the up coming season.
Read More
How do I play Fantasy Premier League?
That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.
What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?
Choose a squad of 15 players from the Premier League with a budget of £100 million.
You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15.
Be aware can only select a maximum of three players from a single team.
Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.
Here are the best Fantasy league team names:
Bayern Bru
Abra Dubravka
Earth, Wind and Maguire
Citizen Kane
Expected Toulousse
Kindergarden Klopp
Fenerbackache
Gilmour Girls
McGinn And Tonic
Short Back and Lyndon Dykes
Pukki Blinders
The Tortoise and De Gea
Werner’s Originals
Only Krul’s And Horses
Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels
Hakuna Juan Mata
Rhythm of Van Dijk
Best Ings In Life Are Free
Delph & Safety
Kepa Clean Sheet
Lacazette dello Sport
Obi Wan-Bissaka
Luke KyleWalker
Lads On Toure
Gangster's Allardyce
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Nil
Deeney in a Bottle
When Harry Met Alli
Willian Dollar Baby
How I Met Your Mata
Lord of the Ings
Absolutely Fabregas
It's All Gone Shane Long
Batshuayi Crazy
Dynamo Chicken Kiev
Fiorentina Turner
Pathetico Madrid
Men Behaving Chadli
Whats Love Gotze do?
Ospina Colada
Cesc and the City
Neymar Mr. Nice Guy
Zlat’s All Folks
Chiellini Con Carne
Le Saux Solid Crew
Neville Wears Prada
Silence of the Lahms
Lallanas in Pyjamas
Show Me Da Mane
Benteke Fried Chicken
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.