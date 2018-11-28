Fan produces 2019 calendar dedicated to ex-Rangers star Alan Hutton

One supporter has produced possibly Britain’s strangest football calendar - dedicated entirely to Aston Villa and former Scotland international full-back Alan Hutton.

Kevin Beresford is offering a calendar dedicated to Aston Villa and former Scotland international Alan Hutton. Picture: SWNS

Kevin Beresford, 66, has selected 12 of his favourite photographs of the Championship player for the bizarre 2019 calendar.

He decided to focus on a “no-nonsense, blood-and-guts-style” defender to make a change from the usual footballing pin-ups such as Ronaldo and Beckham.

He has made 100 copies but is prepared to print more if there’s demand. Each month features “stunning, gritty shots of the player” in action for club and country.

Beresford said he was inspired to create the calendar devoted to the 33-year-old defender following his wonder goal against Birmingham City in the Second City derby.

Hutton, who is affectionately known among Villa fans as the ‘Scottish Cafu’, helped his team to a 4-2 victory against their arch rivals on Sunday afternoon.

It is hoped Villa and Scotland fans will be clambering to snap up the ‘Alan Hutton, The Scottish Cafu 2019’ calendar for Christmas from his online store for £8.99.

The father-of-five said: “Normally footballers that boast their own calendars are glamorous players with perfect haircuts like Ronaldo or Beckham.

“So I thought why not make one of a bald Scottish right back who is more of a gritty unsung hero and a blood-and-guts type of player.

“He’s done amazingly well to battle his way back into the team over the past few years and the Villa fans love him. I hope the Scotland supporters do as well.

“He’s a no-nonsense defender and I think its time we celebrated those sort of players instead of the likes of Messi and Co who usually get all the plaudits.”

Anyone wishing to order the calendar can do so online at: http://www.roundaboutsofbritain.com