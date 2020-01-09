Falkirk Stadium lift being replaced

There was some good news for Falkirk FC fans this week as work finally began to replace the stadium’s lift which has been out of action for months.

Workmen began stripping out the old lift on Monday, ready to start work on installing the replacement which should arrive next week.

The stadium company is now hopeful that the brand new lift will be operational by mid-February.

The main passenger lift , which is also used by customers of Westfield Cafe as well as Falkirk Council and Community Trust staff, has been unavailable for several months although visitors can use another lift.

Stadium manager Dougie Hanley said they had originally hoped the lift could be repaired but in the end that hadn’t been practical.

He said: “We are having to replace the whole lift and it takes 17 or 18 weeks to be fully constructed.

“However, that started a number of months ago and we are hopeful the new one will start to be installed next week.

“All being well, it should be in place by mid-February.

“In the meantime, people can still use the secondary lift.

“Many of our regulars are now used to this lift and can make their own way but if anyone needs assistance we are very happy to escort them.”