Falkirk sign former Brighton and Motherwell man Ben Hall

Northern Ireland under-21 international Ben Hall has signed up for the remainder of the season at Falkirk.

The defender was part of Motherwell’s successful 2016 Scottish Youth Cup winning side that included David Turnbull and current Bairns Ross MacLean and Robbie Leitch.

He was then snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion where he spent three years and saw the seaside club promoted to the Premier League before moving north to Partick Thistle last summer.

A change of manager at Firhill saw playing time limited for the 22-year-old and he has moved to become Lee Miller and David McCracken’s second signing, following Raffaele de Vita’s loan move from Livingston.