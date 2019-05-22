Falkirk reveal pre-season preliminary arrangements

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon is putting the final touches to the Bairns’ pre-season schedule – whoever his new signings may be.

The manager is continuing to speak with targets and progress plans for next season and now has a full plan in place for the club’s summer training.

Among the games will be a bounce game with Premiership opposition on July 2 and another with a Championship side later that week though these have still to be rubber-stamped and are likely to be at Stirling University where the club will be based early in their training.

Falkirk’s players will report back and attend the campus on June 20.

McKinnon said: “The University facilities are fantastic and will be a good early base for us as an alternative to heading away on a pre-season tour.

“I’m looking forward to getting down to work in what will be our first full pre-season at Falkirk and each session has been mapped out by myself, Darren [Taylor] and Graeme [Henderson].”

The Bairns are also in advanced talks with Brechin City over finalising details for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 9, at Glebe Park.