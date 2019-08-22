Falkirk hat-trick heroes over the last 15 years
Declan McManus scored his first hat-trick for the Bairns in their 6-0 win over Dumbarton.
Here we look at other players to have netted three in a match for the navy blue
1. Hat-trick heroes: Myles Hippolyte (July 2017)
Myles Hippolyte hits a hat-trick for Falkirk in their 4-0 win over Forfar Athletic in the Betfred Cup. This strike his first with the outside of the boot.
2. Hat-trick heroes: John Baird (November 2015)
John Baird struck a first half hat-trick for Falkirk in their 5-0 win over Alloa in November 2015. Bob McHugh and Luke Leahy were also on the scoresheet.
3. Hat-trick heroes: John Baird (October 2015)
John Baird took home the matchball in Falkirk's 5-0 win over Dumbarton. It would earn him the club's player of the month.
4. Hat-trick heroes: Rory Loy (April 2014)
Rory Loy helped to keep Falkirk's title hopes alive in this 5-0 drubbing of Cowdenbeath. Loy scored three to take his tally to 19 for the season.
