Falkirk fans return to table with another bid for Bairns

The bidding war for Falkirk continues with a consortium of local fans and business figures confirming they have made a move for ownership at the club.

Offers are already on the table from American investors, with one said to be from a consortium, reportedly fronted by Mark Campbell, while another two groups have also made interest known, the Falkirk Herald understands.

The group of fans – made up of patrons to the previous fan ownership deal plus local business people and club sponsors – has bid to buy out the major shareholders at the club just as their three overseas competitors are believed to be keen on doing.

A spokesman for the local group said “fresh investment and ideas are clearly needed to re-energise the performance of Falkirk FC, both on and the off the pitch. We also believe that the long-term future of the club will be best safeguarded by it being owned by its loyal and committed supporters”.

“All members of the consortium are Falkirk fans and we have not only offered to buy the MSG’s shares, but to also inject a significant additional sum into supplementing the football budget next season, as well as on-going investment in subsequent seasons.

“We believe that supplementary investment is essential to maximising the club’s chances of being promoted straight back to the Championship, so we have therefore asked the MSG for a decision by May 29 to ensure that additional funds can be put in place in time for next season.”

The bids are now being made for the 62 per cent stakeholding in the club held by the major shareholders’ group at the Bairns – which includes Martin Ritchie, Douglas McIntyre, Sandy Alexander, Lex Miller, Colin Liddell and William Moffat.

The fan ownership deal had previously pledged to plough £800,000 directly into club coffers with the MSG reducing their stake in the club. However after numerous delays it now looks to have been usurped by the latest round of bidders on the MSG’s majority shareholding.

Talks and preliminary investigation by both the board and MSG are continuing