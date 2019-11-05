Falkirk defender Mark Durnan so excited about scoring he forgets special celebration

Falkirk defender Mark Durnan was so “buzzing” about scoring his first goal in two years, he forgot the goal celebration he had planned in tribute to his wife who is expecting their first son.

The centre-back broke the deadlock against Forfar to put the Bairns on course for victory and top of League One.

His wife Ruth is due in February and he wanted to dedicate the goal to the couple’s impending new arrival, but he was so excited about scoring he forgot.

The 26-year-old told the Falkirk Herald: “It’s my first goal for Falkirk and it’s been frustrating because that is my first goal in two years.

“I had a celebration planned with my wife being pregnant and I was going to stick the ball up my jumper, but I was so buzzing I actually forgot - she’ll not be happy!

“But I’m just glad it crossed the line and we got the three points.

“I’m excited, we just got married in the summer and we’re going to have our first wee boy so I’m absolutely delighted.”

The celebrations could have turned sour had Durnan, who was already on a booking, been sent off after a rash challenge on Dale Hilson just before half-time.

He said: “You’re so pumped up and trying to win the second balls, sometimes you don’t remember you’re on a yellow card.

“I’ve seen referees let you away with it before. If it was the second half the referee might have booked me, but these things happen and luckily I’ve not been booked.”

Durnan admitted the players were looking for a response against Forfar.

He said: “After last week’s defeat we were all disappointed. We let the club down and we let the manager down. We put that right against Forfar.

“At times it wasn’t pretty, but you need to come up here and win three points if you want to be challenging for the title.

“It’s put us top of the league and it is just about kicking on now.

“You need to be consistent, I’ve been here before in this league with Queen of the South, you need to put pressure on the teams behind you by winning every week.

“We could have easily come up here and crumbled, felt sorry for ourselves and let ourselves down.

“If you want to win the league you need to bounce back from these blips. As disappointing as it was last week, we’ve come up here, showed character and got the three points.”