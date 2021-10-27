Falkirk chairman's Q&A reply quoted by German giants Hamburg in bizarre penalty shoot-out tweet

Falkirk chairman Gary Deans and director, Gordon Colburn. (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Last week’s uncomfortable quarterly Q&A session saw Bairns chairman Gary Deans, team manager Paul Sheerin and sporting director Gary Holt face supporters with the team sitting mid-table in cinch League One.

Fans reacted badly when director Gordon Colborn suggested fans could be more supportive of players on matchdays, and to Mr Deans’ reply to the opening question of the evening “That was a statement, not a question”.

Bonnyrigg Rose cheekily used the quip upon arrival at The Falkirk Stadium to face tenants East Stirlingshire on Saturday, but now German giants SV Hamburg have followed, poking fun at the response.

The Bundesliga2 club’s Twitter account bizarrely quoted the Bairns meeting when praising goalkeeper Daniel Heur’s penalty saves which earned a 4-2 shoot-out win over Nuremburg in the DFB-Pokal.

It read: “Daniel #HeuerFernandes just loves a good save doesn't he! That's a statement, not a question… #nurderHSV #FCNHSV #DFBPokal”

Later adding: “Sorry @FalkirkFC”.