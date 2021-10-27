Falkirk chairman's Q&A reply quoted by German giants Hamburg in bizarre penalty shoot-out tweet

Word of Falkirk’s notorious fans meeting has reached the Bundesliga, as well as Bonnyrigg.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:22 pm
Falkirk chairman Gary Deans and director, Gordon Colburn. (Picture: Michael Gillen)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Last week’s uncomfortable quarterly Q&A session saw Bairns chairman Gary Deans, team manager Paul Sheerin and sporting director Gary Holt face supporters with the team sitting mid-table in cinch League One.

Fans reacted badly when director Gordon Colborn suggested fans could be more supportive of players on matchdays, and to Mr Deans’ reply to the opening question of the evening “That was a statement, not a question”.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Bonnyrigg Rose cheekily used the quip upon arrival at The Falkirk Stadium to face tenants East Stirlingshire on Saturday, but now German giants SV Hamburg have followed, poking fun at the response.

Read More

Read More
How Falkirk's board managed to do the unthinkable and disrespect their supporter...

The Bundesliga2 club’s Twitter account bizarrely quoted the Bairns meeting when praising goalkeeper Daniel Heur’s penalty saves which earned a 4-2 shoot-out win over Nuremburg in the DFB-Pokal.

It read: “Daniel #HeuerFernandes just loves a good save doesn't he! That's a statement, not a question… #nurderHSV #FCNHSV #DFBPokal

Later adding: “Sorry @FalkirkFC”.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Gary DeansFalkirkBonnyriggGary HoltPaul Sheerin
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.