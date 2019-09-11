Falkirk board meets for takeover update

Falkirk directors met last night for an ‘emergency’ meeting outwith the regular meeting routine, but there were no dramatic developments to discuss.

The gathering was called by Lex Miller and was a briefing on the current situation with prospective buyer Mark Campbell’s preferred bid for the Bairns.

The interim chairman had been on holiday and sought an update for the directors on the current position between the parties.

News of the meeting circulated on social media yesterday and it was later billed as an ‘emergency meeting’ among the support. However the content was said to be much more mundane.

Mr Miller told The Falkirk Herald: “It is imperative that the board are kept up to date with the progress and due dilligence process. That was the purpose of the meeting last night.

“This is a big decision for the future of the club, and the directors should be and are being kept up to date in order to ensure any future recommendation or decision is done in the best interests of the football club. The process is continuing.”

Falkirk Stadium. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Mark Campbell, the preferred bidder announced by the club on July 26, had hoped to conclude a deal by August 31.

In a tweet to his social media followers on Saturday Mr Campbell suggested he would attend this weekend’s match with Forfar.

The baordroom hosted the meeting last night. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Chairman Lex Miller. Picture: Michael Gillen.