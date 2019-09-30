Falkirk bidder Mark Campbell says Bairns takeover deal is ‘full steam ahead’

Falkirk’s takeover is going ‘full steam ahead’ according to the man in pole position to take over the Bairns.

Mark Campbell was named as preferred bidder for the club on July 26 and had hoped to conclude a deal for the club by August 31.

But a month later the deal has yet to be concluded with the businessman who was close to taking over at Sunderland earlier this year.

He watched Saturday’s 0-0 draw with East Fife having also taken in a 3-0 triumph over Forfar earlier this month.

And he was asked in the aftermath of the match on the progress.

Mark Campbell tries to find his seat ahead of Falkirk v East Fife kick-off. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He tweeted: “Everything is doing great with the deal. I met the MSG on Thursday and I now have the unanimous backing of the Board and MSG to the takeover. Still some legal issues to go, but that will be down to lawyers.”

He added: “I have provided everything to the MSG and the Board and they are unanimous in the decision. It’s full steam ahead now and it’s down to the legal parties to finalise.”

Mr Campbell met fans in the Behind The Goals bar before the match and could be seen in The Falkirk Stadium’s main stand clutching a match ticket before finding a space at the back of the stad to watch the game.

Mr Campbell met fans in 'Behind the Goals' and later insisted it's 'full steam ahead' for his deal. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He was named preferred bidder for the club after presenting to the Bairns’ board and major shareholders a day earlier. Alan Gow fronted a consortium of business figures who also made a pitch for the club, as did officials from the fan ownership scheme ‘Back the Bairns’. But Mr Campbell, backed by former Celtic scout John Park, was selected as the Bairns’ preference.

Mark Campbell met fans in the Stadium bar Behind the Goals before watching the Forfar match from the directors' box. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Prospective buyer and preferred bidder Mark Campbell held two meetings with supporters in July. Picture: Michael Gillen.