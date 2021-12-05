Falkirk axe Paul Sheerin after dismal defeat and put ex-Hearts defender in temporary charge

Falkirk have parted company with Paul Sheerin.

The Bairns, who are currently fifth in cinch League One after 16 matches, have struggled all season and after the defeat by the Spiders, who lead the league and are nine points clear of Falkirk, the board decided they had to part company with Sheerin.

A statement on the Falkirk website on Sunday evening read: “Falkirk Football Club has today parted company with head coach Paul Sheerin.

“We wish to thank Paul for his efforts and hard work during his time at the Club and wish him well for the future.

“Assistant head coach Danny Grainger will take interim charge of first team duties while the club embarks on a search for a new head coach. A further update will be provided in the coming days.”

Sheerin, 47, joined Falkirk this summer after the club failed to reach the promotion play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign. He had previously been a coach at Aberdeen and took temporary charge of the Dons before the arrival of Stephen Glass as manager at Pittodrie.

However, Falkirk have toiled in an ultra-competitive third tier of Scottish football and Falkirk’s directors decided to act after the thumping by Queen’s Park.

Former Hearts defender Danny Grainger, who was manager of Workington for two years before moving back north to be part of Falkirk’s coaching staff, has been named as caretaker boss.