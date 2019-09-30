Falkirk 7-1 Raith Rovers: Nostalgia: Magnificent seven for Bairns

There have been many great tussles over the years between Falkirk and Raith Rovers, but few have gone the way of the Bairns in quite such convincing fashion as this.

Falkirk had a terrible start to the season in 1990-91 season, but propelled themselves into title contention during a great run, which saw them take seven off the Fifers on November 3 at Brockville.

“Falkirk destroyed high flying Raith with a seven-goal blitz that had their fans gasping in disbelief,” a report for the Falkirk Herald by David McCarthy said.

Derek McWilliams scored a double on the day, the first coming on eight minutes with a superb solo effort. Peter Hetherston doubled the Bairns’ advantage on 32 minutes but Gordon Dalziel gave Raith a glimmer of hope before the break at 2-1.

A second-half onslaught from the Bairns blew Raith away.

Hetherston made it three “leaving a trail of defenders in his wake before crashing an unstoppable shot past Arthur,” the report continued.

Alex Taylor made it 4-1 before Raith were reduced to 10 men when ex-Bairn Stewart Romaines was red-carded for “throwing a punch at Cody, after the Falkirk man hit him with a ridiculous tackle above the knee.” Cody was booked.

McWilliams grabbed his second to make it five before “goal of the match” came from Sammy McGivern, when the striker “hit a first-time screamer that exploded into the postage stamp corner.”

Cody completed the scoring with 12 minutes left.

Then Bairns boss Jim Jefferies afterwards said he fully believed his side were good enough to win the First Division and promotion – and indeed they would, pipping rivals Airdrieonians by a point.