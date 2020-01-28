Falkirk 2-0 Arbroath: Conor Sammon sets up Hearts clash in fifth round

The incentive was clear for both teams ahead of kick-off, with a home Scottish Cup tie, live on television, against Hearts awaiting the winners.

Falkirk grasped the opportunity and can now look forward to that money-spinning encounter after a second-half surge finally saw off Arbroath.

Declan McManus scored his 19th goal of the season to lift the tedium 90 seconds after half-time and then set up strike partner Conor Sammon for the goal that clinched the Bairns’ passage into the fifth round.

However, it was the men from Angus who had threatened early.

After just six minutes, Michael McKenna’s goalbound effort was deflected wide for a corner and Sammon popped up on the line to repel Colin Hamilton’s header from the set-piece.

Falkirk had scored six times in swatting aside Montrose in the league on Saturday but there were no signs last nght of things clicking into place again.

Buoyed by their own 2-1 victory over Partick Thistle, and competing at a higher level week-in, week-out, Arbroath were full of confidence and looked the likelier team to score throughout the opening exchanges.

The Bairns finally stirred eight minutes from the interval when winger Aidan Connolly managed to find space 25 yards from goal, but his shot drifted inches wide of the left-hand upright.

The home side then benefited from a ricochet and referee Euan Anderson’s decision to ignore his linesman’s flag as Sammon was allowed a free run on goal.

However, Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston raced out to smother at the feet of the indecisive striker.

Moments later, a drive from Morgaro Gomis was deflected just over as Falkirk finished the first half on top.

The breakthrough the Bairns had threatened suddenly arrived with their first attack of the second period.

Connolly curled in a corner from the right that was met by the rising Gregor Buchanan and, when his header was stopped on the line, McManus was first to react to fire into the net from two yards out.

Belief suddenly coursed through the home side and Sammon got the vital touch on a low McManus centre in the 66th minute to seal the victory and the lucrative visit of Hearts in the next round.