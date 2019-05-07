Fabio Capello, former England manager, lined up for key role at Scots conference

Fabio Capello is heading to Scotland – but not for talks with SFA officials about the vacant manager’s position.

The former England manager has been confirmed as a guest speaker at a sports conference in Edinburgh in September.

Also scheduled to speak at the two-day event are Marcos Motta, Neymar’s lawyer and a key player in the player’s record-breaking move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain two summers ago, and Patrick Stewart, the Scot who has been general counsel at Manchester United since 2006.

After an inaugural event in 2017, the theme of this year’s conference, which is held at the city’s Signet Library, is “The Future of Football Transfers and Players’ Agents”.

“It’s a great coup for us to confirm Fabio,” said Paolo Lombardi of Lombardi Associates, the Edinburgh-based lawyers’ firm organising the conference.

“We want attendees to benefit from the experience of someone who has been so successful in different countries – England, Italy, Spain, Russia and China.”

“We hope to learn how the ever-changing regulations with regards agents and financial fair play, for example, have affected his work. He has managed all over the world at the very top level.

“It is a great honour for us to be able to attract him as a speaker. He does not do this very often.”

Capello, 72, took England to the last 16 of the World Cup in 2010 before resigning after qualifying for Euro 2012.

As a manager he has won league titles with AC Milan, Real Madrid and AS Roma. He won the Champions League with AC Milan in 1994.

Capello left Chinese club Jiangsu Suning in March last year. He formally retired from coaching the following month.

• For more information, visit www.edinsportsconf.co.uk.