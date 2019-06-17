EXCLUSIVE: £2m Cardiff deal for Will Vaulks will net Falkirk windfall

Falkirk are preparing to cash in on Wales international midfielder Will Vaulks.

The former Bairn has agreed a deal with Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds from Rotherham and will finalise it within the next seven days – sending some much-needed finance north.

He's still a popular figure back at Westfield. Picture: Michael Gillen.

When the 25-year-old moved to the New York Stadium in 2016 the Bairns inserted a sell-on percentage fee to his deal. A transfer fee in excess of £2m will bring in between £150,000 and £350,000 of much needed cash to the Westfield accounts – just over two weeks since the board admitted the club’s cash reserves had run dry.

READ MORE: Will Vaulks lands 2016 Starshot trophy

Midfielder Vaulks had been on international duty with Ryan Giggs’ Wales side last week but has agreed a deal with the skybet Championship side. He knocked back the chance to stay in Yorkshire following Rotherham’s relegation to League One.

He had previously been on the radar of Norwich City, Sheffied Wednesday, Swansea City and Stoke. In Scotland his dynamic midfield performances – and eye-catching goal celebrations - caught the interest of Aberdeen, Hibernian and Rangers.

Vaulks played under three managers but was signed by Steven Pressley. Picture: Michael Gillen.

READ MORE: Falkirk monitor Vaulks transfer interest

Vaulks famously signed for Falkirk and played free before earning a contract from Steven Pressley. He made his debut under Alex Smith but cemented a place in the side under Gary Holt and was a key figure in the Bairns play-off and Scottish Cup runs under Peter Houston.

He moved north after falling out of favour at Tranmere Rovers, and a loan spell at Workington Town. While at Falkirk he had a trial with Blackburn Rovers.