Ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton sacked by Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Mark Warburton after less than nine months in charge at the City Ground.

Mark Warburton has been sacked as manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: PA

Forest are 14th in the Sky Bet Championship and Warburton’s departure was announced by the club on Sunday morning.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that the contracts of Mark Warburton and David Weir have been terminated with immediate effect,” said a statement on the official club website.

Academy boss Gary Brazil has been appointed caretaker manager.

