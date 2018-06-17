Ex-Hutchison Vale kid Alfred Finnbogason makes history at World Cup

Former Hutchison Vale kid Alfred Finnbogason made history by becoming the first player to score a World Cup finals goal for Iceland.

The FC Augsburg striker, 29, struck to secure his country a surprise 1-1 draw with Argentina in their Group D opener in Moscow.

Alfred played for both Blackhall Primary school and Hutchison Vale

The ex-Heerenveen and Real Sociedad forward slotted home in the 23rd minute – just four minutes after Sergio Aguero had given the Argentinians the lead.

It was Iceland’s first appearance at the competition and Finnbogason’s goal sent their 5000 fans in the Spartak Stadium wild.

Finnbogason spent two years as a child living in Edinburgh while his father was studying at Edinburgh University. Young Alfred played for Hutchie Vale and attended Blackhall Primary School.

In 2013, he recalled his time in the Capital, saying: “I remember we had a really good team. We were under-9s, but we played under 10s, and we won every game.

“I don’t know if any of the players are playing professionally now but, at that time, we were by far the best boys’ team in Edinburgh.

“It was a fantastic time in my life, a big influence on me. It meant that, in future, when I went abroad, I was able to stand on my own two feet. The earlier you do that, the better prepared you are. And to be in Scotland, where it is all about football. . . that was only good for me.”

Iceland also had goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson to thank for their stunning result after he saved a 64th-minute penalty from Lionel Messi.

Messi sent his shot to the right of Halldorsson, but the stopper dived and got two hands behind the ball.

“I did my homework. I looked at a lot of penalties from Messi,” Halldorsson said. “I had a good feeling that he would go this way today.”