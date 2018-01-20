Ex-Hearts boss Robbie Neilson leaves MK Dons

Have your say

Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has parted company with MK Dons “by mutual consent”, the English League One club has announced.

The decision was made on Saturday evening following a meeting between Neilson and chairman Pete Winkelman.

Neilson’s side lost 2-1 at Northampton on Saturday afternoon. He leaves with the club 21st in the standings.

“Milton Keynes Dons Football Club and Robbie Neilson have parted company by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Assistant manager Stevie Crawford and first team coach Neil MacFarlane will also depart the club.”

Neilson, 37, left Hearts in December 2016 to replace Karl Robinson, who also left by mutual consent after six years in charge.

Dons finished 12th in League One under Neilson last season, but Saturday’s defeat to Northampton has left them in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

Neilson signed former Hearts players Robbie Muirhead and Osman Sow for MK Dons and also brought ex-Aberdeen attacker Peter Pawlett to the club along with one-time Falkirk midfielder Conor McGrandles.