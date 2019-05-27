Ex-Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt joins Bulgarian giants

Have your say

Ex-Celtic and Hearts striker Tony Watt has completed his move to Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Reds following his exit from St Johnstone.

CSKA just missed out on the Bulgarian title, finishing second and earning a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

He tweeted: "Excited for the next chapter. Can't wait to get started."

It will be Watt's third spell on the continent having twice played in Belgium, first with Lierse and Standard Liege then returning to OH Leuven.

He shot to prominence with Celtic, netting in the 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

After returning from his first spell in Belgium he turned out for Charlton, Blackburn and Cardiff City before joining Hearts.

He spent five months at Tynecastle at the beginning of the 2016/17 season under Robbie Neilson.