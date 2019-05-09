Every Raith Rovers top scorer from the past 30 years
For the first time in almost three decades Raith Rovers will finish the season with a striker having scored over 30 goals.
We’ve taken a look back at the club’s top goal scorer in each season over the last 30 years.
1. Kevin Nisbet - 2018/19
An incredible first season has seen Nisbet score 30 league goals (34 in all competitions) - the first player to do so since Dalziel in 1992-93.
2. Lewis Vaughan - 2017/18
Fans' favourite Vaughan was top scorer last season with 23 goals in all competitions (15 in the league), including a stunning 11-game scoring streak.
3. Ryan Hardie - 2016/17
Six goals was all it took for on-loan Rangers striker Hardie to be the club's top scorer as Rovers were relegated from the Championship via the play-offs.
4. Mark Stewart - 2014/15 & 2015/16
Stewart hit double figures for Rovers two seasons in a row, scoring 10 and 11 respectively, under Grant Murray and then Ray McKinnon.
JP License
Greg Macvean Photography
View more