Every Raith Rovers top scorer from the past 30 years

For the first time in almost three decades Raith Rovers will finish the season with a striker having scored over 30 goals.

We’ve taken a look back at the club’s top goal scorer in each season over the last 30 years.

An incredible first season has seen Nisbet score 30 league goals (34 in all competitions) - the first player to do so since Dalziel in 1992-93.

1. Kevin Nisbet - 2018/19

Fans' favourite Vaughan was top scorer last season with 23 goals in all competitions (15 in the league), including a stunning 11-game scoring streak.

2. Lewis Vaughan - 2017/18

Six goals was all it took for on-loan Rangers striker Hardie to be the club's top scorer as Rovers were relegated from the Championship via the play-offs.

3. Ryan Hardie - 2016/17

Stewart hit double figures for Rovers two seasons in a row, scoring 10 and 11 respectively, under Grant Murray and then Ray McKinnon.

4. Mark Stewart - 2014/15 & 2015/16

Stewart hit double figures for Rovers two seasons in a row, scoring 10 and 11 respectively, under Grant Murray and then Ray McKinnon.
