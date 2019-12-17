Everton to battle Celtic for goalkeeper, Rangers miss out on target, Celtic bid for defender rejected, Hibs ace eyes Euro 2020 spot - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Everton join race for goalkeeper

Everton are set to battle Celtic for Gillingham goalkeeper Joe Walsh, while two unnamed German sides are also keeping tabs on the 17-year-old. Man United and Spurs were monitoring the teenager earlier this season but are understood to have cooled their interest. (Football League World)

Magpies swoop to sign Rangers target

Newcastle have reportedly won the race for Queen's Park youngster Reagan Thomson, who had been linked with Rangers. The Magpies are believed to have upped an initial ofer of £35,000 to secure the midfielder's services. (Shields Gazette)

Celtic ponder Campbell signing

Celtic remain hopeful of convincing Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell his future lies in Glasgow as the 19-year-old enters the last six months of his contract. The England under-20 striker has yet to commit his future to the Potters and would only cost Celtic around £350,000 owing to the cross-border compensation arrangements. (Daily Record)

Celtic have offer for defender turned down

Celtic are keen on doing a deal for Cruzeiro defender Fabricio Bruno, according to reports in Brazil. The Hoops are understood to have had an offer of around £2.5 million rejected by the Série B side, but the two clubs will continue to hold talks over a potential deal. (Globoesporte)

Doidge eyes Euro 2020 spot

Hibs striker Christian Doidge admits he would love to earn a call-up to the Wales squad for the Euro 2020 finals - having already represented his country at basketball. (The Scotsman)

Bitton 'pondered taxi driver role'

Nir Bitton has admitted he considered becoming a taxi driver during a year-long spell on the sidelines before roaring back to action and earning a new deal at Celtic. (Various)

Walker urges Hearts to take more responsibility

Jamie Walker admits it's a "worry" that Hearts have become detached at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership as he urged the players to take more responsibility. (Edinburgh Evening News)