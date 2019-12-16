Europa League draw 2019 in full: who Celtic, Rangers and the other qualifiers will play in the last 32 knockout round

The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League has been made with Celtic set to face Copenhagen and Rangers facing a trip to Braga.

At a black tie ceremony in Switzerland, the next European destinations of the Old Firm duo were revealed.

Rangers sealed their place in the knockout rounds with a win over Swiss club Young Boys (Getty Images)

Celtic were drawn with Danish giants FC Copenhagen who finished second in Group B behind Malmo, while Rangers were drawn with Portuguese side Braga who topped their group ahead of English Premier League side Wolves.

Elsewhere Manchester United were drawn against Belgian outfit Club Bruges while Arsenal take on Greek side Olympiakos who have already faced North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Wolves meanwhile face a tough tie with Spanish side Espanyol.

Draw in full

Wolves v Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon v Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe v Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto

Copenhagen v CELTIC

Apoel Nicosia v Basel

Cluj v Sevilla

Olympiakos v Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar v LASK

Club Bruges v Manchester United

Ludogorets v Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt v Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica

Wolfsburg v Malmo

Roma v Gent

RANGERS v Braga

When will the fixtures take place?

The first legs of the ties will take place on either the 18, 19, 25 or 26 February.

Second legs will take place three weeks later on either 10, 11, 17 or 18 March.

As Rangers are unseeded they will play their first leg at home, while seeded Celtic will play their second leg at Parkhead.