EuroMillions winner Colin Weir explains why he's withdrawing support from Partick Thistle

EuroMillions winner Colin Weir has withdrawn his financial support for Partick Thistle because of uncertainties about "potential new ownership".

Weir, who won £161 million in 2011, was close friends with former chairman Jacqui Low and is understood to be disatisfied with her recent jettison from the club's board.

Weir was the driving force behind the club's hunt for a new £6 million training ground but that project will no longer go ahead.

Weir told BBC Sport Scotland: "Current uncertainties about its potential new ownership, combined with no substantive plan for the club's future and the instability caused by recent board changes, mean I feel unable to make any further investment in the club at this time.

"I have heard nothing from the board/majority shareholders group that gives me confidence to continue with my support."

Partick Thistle's board issued a denial they had cut £200,000 from manager Gary Caldwell's playing budget.

The Championship side's squad was forced to make their own way to Alloa Athletic on Saturday after the team bus was cancelled.