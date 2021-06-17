These Irn Bru pants will be handed out to Scots on their way to the game at Wembley by Colin Hendry, who has personally blessed each and everyone in order to give the team the best start they can have – well, best second game they can have.

Scotland fans were gutted as their team lost their first game in Euro 2020 against Czech Republic, with the match ending 2-0.

Euro 2020: Hundreds of pairs of pants 'blessed' by football legend Colin Hendry as Scotland prepare to face England

This time, it will all be different as the Tartan Army march to see the boys meet England at Wembley, armed with their lucky pants.

Colin Hendry commented: “Lots of us have pre-game rituals to try and bring luck to our favourite team, and for some, that means donning lucky underpants.

"Hopefully we can channel some of the success my team enjoyed in 1999 with these lucky orange-and-blue pants for the Tartan Army at Wembley on Friday.

“I’ll be out in London pinging lucky undies to Scottish fans to chuck on under their kilts and bring in some luck for our boys.”

Hendry was captain of the last Scotland’s Men’s Team to appear at a major tournament – and played a vital part in the nation’s 1-0 win at Wembley in 1999.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG Barr, added: “The Czech result wasn’t exactly how our Tournament Virgins would’ve planned their first time – but with these lucky pants, hopefully Friday can be their lucky night. Come on Scotland!”

