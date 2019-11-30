Euro 2020 draw: Scotland find out who they will play if they qualify for finals

Have your say

The draw for the finals of Euro 2020 has taken place in Bucharest.

If Scotland can qualify via the play-offs they will be up against England, Croatia and Czech Republic in Group D at the finals next summer.

The Group D matches will be played at Wembley and Hampden, regardless of whether the Scots qualify.

England will play all three of their games at Wembley.

Hampden will host three matches in total.

If Scotland qualify, they will play the Czechs in their opening game in Glasgow on 15 June.

The Scots would then take on England at Wembley on 19 June before rounding off their Group D campaign against Croatia at Hampden on 23 June.

To reach the finals, Scotland must first beat Israel in the play-off semi-final at Hampden next March and then either Norway or Serbia away in the final.