EPL starlet snubs Celtic and Rangers, Celtic closing in on striker deal, transfer blow for Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Hoops fail in Coventry bid

Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic failed in an attempt to sign West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry before the Republic of Ireland Under-21 ace penned a new deal with the Hammers last week.

The 19-year-old has featured in the League Cup for the English Premier League side and has been included in the matchday squad for a handful of league games. (Various)

Rangers miss out on youngster

Rangers were also reportedly keen on signing Coventry, and are understood to have been battling Celtic for the youngster's services. He snubbed interest from a string of clubs to extend his contract at the London Stadium, where he is captain of the West Ham Under-23 side. (Football Insider)

Lafferty turns down Hearts return

Kyle Lafferty looks set to continue his career abroad ruling out a return to Hearts in the current transfer window. (Evening News)

Christie faces SFA rap

Celtic No. 2 John Kennedy claims it is “crazy” that Ryan Christie today faces a ban for grabbing at Alfredo Morelos’s groin during the New Year Old Firm game.

Christie is in Dubai with the Hoops squad and will not personally attend the disciplinary hearing, but the club’s legal representatives will defend the Scotland international against a charge that he should have been sent off for violent conduct. (The Times)

Celtic closing in on striker deal

Celtic hope to conclude a deal to sign a striker "as quickly as possible", according to assistant boss John Kennedy. The Hoops have relied heavily on Odsonne Edouard to lead the line this season and have been linked with a move for Slovan Bratislava ace Andraz Sporar. (Sky Sports)

Motherwell rule out move for ex-Cheltenham man

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have ruled out a transfer window move for Bermuda forward Jonté Smith. (Royal Gazette)

Hoops learn Branthwaite fee

Celtic will have to shell out £800,000 to land in-demand Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to reports. The 6ft 4in defender is being chased by a host of clubs including Everton, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and RB Leipzig, but the Brunton Park side rejected an offer of £500,000 plus add-ons from the Toffees as they seek to cash in on the rising star. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Hearts man set to join Bolton

Former Hearts loanee Jimmy Dunne has had his loan terminated at Fleetwood Town after a breach of the club’s discipline. Cod Army boss Joey Barton said there had been a "line crossed", adding: "For our dressing room it was impossible for it to continue." (Various)

Horgan in Hibs Euro claim

Daryl Horgan says Hibs must eradicate the inconsistency which has blighted their game for far too long if they are to achieve their aim of European football. (Evening News)