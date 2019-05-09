England is first country to provide all finalists in both European competitions in same season

England is the first country to provide both finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal won their Europa League semi-finals.

Chelsea beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 in a penalty shootout, after a second straight 1-1 draw.

Eden Hazard converted the winning penalty, in what could be his final appearance at Stamford Bridge, after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties.

Arsenal’s path to the final was more straightforward, beating Valencia 4-2 thanks to a hat trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to complete a 7-3 win on aggregate.

It adds up to a season of domination for English clubs in Europe, with Liverpool and Tottenham reaching the final of the Champions League this week by overturning three-goal aggregate deficits at various stages of their semi-finals against Barcelona and Ajax, respectively.

The Europa League final will be staged in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 29.

Arsenal will likely need to win the Europa League to get into next season’s Champions League as they probably won’t finish in the top four of the Premier League. Chelsea are already guaranteed a top-four finish.