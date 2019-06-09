England 2 Scotland 1: Relive the action from Scotland's first Women's World Cup clash The Scotland team line up ahead of the game Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Relive our live coverage of Scotland's opening match at the 2019 Women's World Cup against England Claire Emslie made history, scoring Scotland's first goal at a Women's World Cup, but it wasn't enough as the Scots fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat. 'We messed up' - Just Eat apologises for England support ahead of Scotland clash Rangers eye Manchester United kid | Celtic in for Arsenal defender | EPL side track Celtic target - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill