East Kilbride 1-3 BSC Glasgow: ‘Emotional’ for Broomhill side as they reach last 16

The tantalising prize for these two Lowland League sides was a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup and goodness, BSC Glasgow didn’t hang about making sure it was theirs. They were ahead after just 47 seconds through a drilled finish by Tom Collins and they simply blew away East Kilbride by scoring two more before half-time.

The side originating from the Broomhill area of Glasgow, who incongruously currently play their home games at the Indodrill Stadium in Alloa, have always been in a hurry to make their mark on the senior game since being admitted to the fledgling fifth tier in 2014. They couldn’t have moved any faster here to make sure the spotlight will be firmly on them when the draw takes place later today.

“It’s an emotional moment for everyone that we’re in the last 16,” remarked the delighted BSC manager Stephen Swift. “It’s put the club on the map and it’s tremendous for the players as they’ve really worked hard.

“What it will be it will be – we did the job today and we’re looking forward to the draw.”

The BSC players lived up to their manager’s name and instructions in putting this tie to bed. It may have been over by the break but it’s no exaggeration to say it could easily have been done and dusted even before then. A through ball from Thomas Orr, hero of the Glasgow side’s dramatic last-gasp win over East Fife in the previous round, set up Collins to send an angled shot into the bottom corner in the first minute to get the onslaught under way.

There followed a near unrelenting siege on the East Kilbride goal, with the hosts ‘goalkeeper Matthew McGinley pulling off a number of fine saves, including a terrific one-handed block from Orr’s low drive. He was unable to do anything, however, about a powerful downward header from BSC right back Jamie McCormack after Declan Hughes had floated a free-kick into the six-yard box in the 17th minute.

The home side were utterly reeling as well they might be. They lacked any cohesion and barely applied any pressure on the BSC rearguard as they struggled to get a foothold in the game. The prospects of them somehow turning things around were extinguished in clinical fashion when Martin Grehan thumped home number three as the interval loomed.

Unsurprisingly the closing 45 minutes were wholly unremarkable by contrast to the preceding fireworks. The hosts had all three substitutes on the field by the hour mark and in fairness they improved at both ends of the park, with BSC goalkeeper Ryan Marshall at last having to show his mettle on a couple of occasions. There wasn’t the same verve from the visitors but they were comfortable enough even though Craig Malcolm did pull one back for East Kilbride from the penalty spot.

Whatever the draw brings for the Glasgow side, another bit of folklore will certainly be woven into the history of the grand old competition.