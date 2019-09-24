East Fife triumph in League Cup Final with derby win over Raith Rovers

East Fife under 15s travelled to St Andrew’s University on Saturday to participate in their first League Cup final in years.

It caps an impressive season for the young Fifers who have reached the last 16 of the Scottish Cup and are still competing for league honours.

It was made even more monumental as the cup final was an all Fife affair. East Fife met Raith Rovers after both teams had seen off Fife, Tayside and Perth’s finest.

East Fife started the brighter of the two teams and almost found the net within two minutes when Burke weaved her way down the right and played a perfect cut back to Johnstone who saw a superb shot well saved.

Fife did go ahead five minutes later though when Burke again cut in after some great passing placed a low shot in at the front post.

The Fifers dominated the first half without creating a huge number of chances and were almost punished when a fine passing move from Raith played in their quick striker but she saw her low shot whistle wide. Half time 1-0.

Raith really room the game to Fife from the start of the second half and went close through a series of corners.

They levelled the game with 20 minutes to go when Leven girl Hunter found the net with a wonderful strike.

She cut in from the left and fired a shot across goal and into the top corner.

Fife responded straight from kick off releasing Burke who combined with Nield but the Raith keeper made another good save.

Fife made a few changes and it paid off with two of the subs involved in the next goal.

Knight received the ball wide on the left and cut the call back to Johnstone who beat the defender with her first touch, before curling a right footed shot to the top corner from the edge of the box.

Fife almost found a third when Birrell saw a driven free kick come back off the post from 25 yards out with the keeper beaten.

The game was put to bed when a switch if play released Knight on the left who took the ball round the keeper and finished from a very tight angle.

East Fife manager Liz Anderson said: “This is a very special group of players who have really improved this season and shown how commitment and a willingness to learn can really reap rewards.

“I thought Raith were excellent and it was a really competitive game which is what we hoped for.

“To a player though our girls were excellent.

“We are lucky to have such wonderful players, coaches and parents who have all contributed to an amazing achievement.”

East Fife: Inglis, Kane, Birrell, Lumsden, Hopkins, MacKay (c), Doyle, Knight, Burke, Nield, Johnstone, Burns, Hamilton, Brown, Wyse, Nield, Kelly-Johnston, Hanafin, Hutcheson.