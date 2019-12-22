East Fife start from scratch all over again

Darren Young was delighted his side over achieved in the second quarter - but then hit the reset button to start it all over again.

The Bayview manager sets his side quarterly points targets as he looks to reach, at the very least, the end of season play offs.

The first two quarters of the campaign are now up and the Fifers will begin their third when Raith visit Bayview on Saturday.

While happy with the 32 points taken from the opening 18 games, boss Young says his side have to knuckle down again and maintain their high standards over the next nine games - starting with Raith.

“We’re looking to kick on again now and start from zero points in the third quarter,” said the gaffer.

“It’s a big derby game next so we look forward to that.

“They’ve been good games all season.

“We took a great crowd through there against them at Stark’s Park so hopefully we can get another and give the fans something to cheer about.

“We set the guys a target and again they’ve beaten it.

“That’s the second quarter we’ve done that and other results went for us elsewhere as well.”

Saturday’s 2-1 win at Peterhead saw East Fife join Raith and Airdrieonians at the top of League One on 32 points.

A win at the weekend could see East Fife go into 2020 setting the pace at the top of the division, but boss Young isn’t getting too carried away.

“It’s still very tight and the top and all to play for,” he said.

“But at half way in the season if someone had said you’d be top of the table you’d have bitten their hand off.

“As a squad, the guys have given us everything.”

Kevin Smith and Kyle Bell remain sidelined.