East Fife signing Boyd happy with debut

East Fife’s latest signing says he’s here to fight his way into the first team and score goals.

Steven Boyd signed a short-term deal last week that will see him at Bayview until January after he parted company with Hamilton last month.

Steven Boyd

The 22-year-old had spent the past five seasons at the Accies which had included loan spells at Albion Rovers and Livingston.

Boyd made his debut for the Fifers as a second half substitute on Saturday and said he was delighted to be back in action.

“I had one session with the boys on Thursday so it was good to get back on the pitch again and help get my fitness up because I’ve been training by myself for the last month.

“I’m going to try and do my best every week and see where that takes me.

“It was an exciting game and I thought there were a lot of chances we could have got, but then so did they. Coming back from 2-0 down is always good.”

Boyd knew Bayview boss darren Young from their time together at Albion Rovers and said that relationship plus the Fifers’ current good form was a big part in him joining the club.

“I knew the boss from my Albion Rovers days and a couple of the boys from then too and it’s a good changing room.

“I’ve been really impressed by the club that’s why I picked East Fife. I’ve come here to play games and try and do the best I can for the team.

“The competition is good among the strikers but that drives everybody on so it’s a good thing.”

Boyd is now looking forward to next week’s clash at Falkirk, saying: We’ll just need to go there and do our best and see what happens.”