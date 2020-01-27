East Fife players have faith in themselves

Have your say

Fife defender Stewart Murdoch was able to draw on the positives despite Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Clyde

Although naturally disappointed to lose out to the Bully Wee, Murdoch reckoned it was far from a poor performance and doesn’t want to dwell on the defeat.

East Fife had raced ahead thanks to Aaron Dunsmore’s opener only for Clyde to draw level and then snatch a victory in the closing seconds.

“At 1-0 we were quite comfortable,” said Murdoch.

“We limited Clyde to very few chances but then they get two and take them.

“It’s really disappointing to suffer the two suckerpunches.

“Even at 1-1 there were chances for us but then it goes 2-1 to them.

“We played a lot of good football and, even though we’re disappointed with the result, there was some good stuff there.

“But, at the end of the day, we want to be taking points and getting three points is the most important thing.

“We would rather be playing ugly and getting the win.

“There’s always next week so we can’t look at results for too long.”

East Fife will aim to bounce back this weekend at home to Dumbarton.

“We’ll have a chat on Tuesday and then move on quickly,” said Murdoch.

“We played well so we know the quality is there to get back to winning ways .

“We did well at the start of the season but maybe results haven’t been quite as good the past few weeks.

“There’s a belief within the changing room that we’re all good players and we can start getting wins again.”