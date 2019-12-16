East Fife plan to keep the winning habit at Peterhead

East Fife defender Stewart Murdoch says the Methil men can build on the win at Stranraer when they travel to face Peterhead on Saturday.

East Fife were forced to grind out their 2-0 victory by a Blues side which props up the division.

Peterhead are also labouring at the wrong end of the division, and Murdoch says the Blue Toon will be equally as tough to break down.

He said: “We can probably expect much of the same.

“It’s one of those where we’ve had the experience against Stranraer so can take that into the game and be confident that we can go up there and get a result.

“We’re a confident group at the moment; it’s a decent group and all the boys are striving to get wins.

“The main thing as well is that we have a really strong squad.

“We had a couple of injuries recently to guys like Ryan Wallace and the other boys have shown that they can step in and we can win games.

Saturday’s game against Stranraer won’t live long in the memory, with the Stair Park surface proving hard going in mid-December.

“We knew the conditions wouldn’t be great and the pitch wouldn’t be set up to play nice football,” said Murdoch.

“Sometimes you just have to grind results out and, as a defence, get a clean sheet.”