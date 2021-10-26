Dunfermline still waiting to win as cinch Championship hosts Fife and Ayrshire derby days

Peter Grant. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Peter Grant’s bottom side earned just their sixth point of the season with a draw at Partick Thistle on Saturday but the manager is craving an overdue win for his club's supporters after a miserable start.

"What a fantastic game it would be to break that duck of victories. We have got to give them that victory and I’m hoping we put on a performance and get the win,” said the East End Park boss who hasn’t won since the Premier Sports Cup in July.

John McGlynn, at third-placed Raith, is cautious of the threat too. He added: “They have steadied the ship in respect of getting draws and we’ll need to be on our toes – but we’re on a great run so looking forward to it.”

Fife is not alone in contesting a derby on Tuesday night with Kilmarnock also travelling along the M77 to Ayr.

Tommy Wright’s side won the Ayrshire rivals’ season opener, but their style, or lack of it, brought criticism in their weekend win over Hamilton. However Killie could still go top with three more points, combined with defeat for leaders Inverness who host Arbroath.

Highland manager Billy Dodds though is looking for another win at home to add to the five so far this season. “We have a good home record this season so it’s onwards and upwards for us,” he said after drawing 1-1 at Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Partick Thistle head to second bottom Morton in a game which kicks off 15 minutes earlier than the rest, at 7.30pm.

