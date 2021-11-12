Dunfermline appoint rivals' former manager John Hughes to replace Peter Grant

John Hughes is the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Hughes has signed an 18-month contract at East End Park, taking his tenure to the summer of 2023 and will work alongside the remaining backroom team in Fife.

The veteran manager, nicknamed Yogi, has a lengthy managerial background including Hibs and Ross County in the Scottish top flight – but has also had spells in charge of both the Pars’ fiercest rivals, Falkirk and Raith Rovers.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He led Inverness Caledonian Thistle to the 2015 Scottish Cup and has also been in charge at Livingston and Hartlepool.

Hughes was the unanimous choice of the Pars’ board to replace his former Celtic team-mate Peter Grant, who was relieved of his duties after only six months in charge – but left the Fife club bottom of the cinch Championship after a miserable run, without a win to their name. Grant had replaced Stevie Crawford after leaving relegated Alloa Athletic in the summer.