Dunfermline 2 - 0 Dundee: Nisbet cracker boosts Pars’ play-off hopes

Dunfermline enhanced their hopes of finishing in the play-offs with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Dundee.

Ryan Dow and Kevin Nisbet, who notched his 22nd of the season with a stunning strike, both scored before the break.

The margin of victory would have been greater had it not been for Jack Hamilton’s heroics in goal, the shot-stopper atoning for his error in Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.

It was a welcome return to winning ways for Dunfermline, who ended a a five-game losing run and moved to within a point of fourth-placed Dundee.

However, there was more despair for James McPake and his team, with the wheels in danger of falling off their season amid a barren run of two wins from their last nine league outings.

Dundee boss McPake, however, is adamant that he is the right man for the job.

He said: “It was a really poor start, no tempo, no drive and no real fluency. Not enough of our senior players were standing up and being counted.

“I take the hit on it but what I will say is that I believe in my ability to get this right and I’m working extremely hard, as are the players but unfortunately it’s not showing.

“We need to find a way, we need help and need to bring in a couple of players that will freshen the place up.”

Following a dire start to the game, Dow opened the scoring with the first attempt at goal in the 28th minute, heading in Dom Thomas’ teasing delivery from close range. Stevie Crawford’s side then doubled their lead five minutes before the break with a stunning solo effort from Nisbet.

The free-scoring forward drove at the Dundee defence and cut inside Jordan McGhee before fizzing a drive into the far corner. Some Dundee fans had already had enough and headed for the exits.

It continued to be one-way traffic after the break but Dunfermline were denied by some excellent goalkeeping from Hamilton.

Crawford, whose team ended a run of five straight losses, said afterwards: “When you’re on the back of five defeats it’s difficult to think about where the next win is going to come from.

“I knew there were goals in this team but the pleasing thing was the clean sheet.”