Dundonald slog out a goalless draw in Sauchie

Sauchie 0 Dundonald Bluebell 0

Bluebell travelled to Sauchie with a small squad due to five players missing through injuries and suspension.

This resulted in a makeshift starting 11 with a number of players playing outwith their normal positions.

It took the away side time to settle and Sauchie had the first chance of the game when McGaughie looked to be going through on goal but Wallace managed to intercept.

Bluebell were lacking any creation from the middle of the park and although they were defending well, there were no chances for the strikers in the opening half.

Things did get better after the break and a free kick for the away side from Gay made Dolan in the Sauchie goal make his first save after 58 minutes. Lennox then had a good save to deny a Dawson header from a Sauchie corner.

With the game becoming a slog, Bluebell did create their best chance on the 66th minute when Smith had just the keeper to beat but he made an excellent save.

The final 20 minutes were played out with Sauchie having most of the possession but Bluebell defended well and earned a deserved point in a game that will easily be forgotten by the travelling support.

Dundonald have a big game this Saturday at Moorside Park, where they host Fife rivals Hill of Beath Hawthorn in a 2.30 p.m kick-off.