Dundee Utd 2 - 2 Hibernian: Tangerines fight back twice to deny Jack Ross’s side

Lawrence Shankland and Louis Appere foiled Hibs’ bid to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at the first attempt yesterday, the Dundee United pair scoring the equalisers as the Tannadice men twice came from behind to force a replay at Easter Road a week on Tuesday.

Hibs were the dominant side for most of the match and went ahead after only eight minutes when Christian Doidge slotted home with a composed finish.

Robbie Neilson’s side were back on level terms in added time at the end of the first half when Shankland kept his cool inside the penalty area to sidefoot past Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

Hibs were back in front two minutes after the interval when in-form winger Martin Boyle took a pass from Scott Allan and lashed a low shot beyond Benjamin Siegrist.

They were pegged back for a second time after 74 minutes when Appere cut in from the left and fired a curling low shot which beat the despairing dive of Marciano and found the far corner of his net.

More to follow.