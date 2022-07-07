Dundee United transfers: Ex-Hibs striker Steven Fletcher and Man Utd's Dylan Levitt set to sign - contract details, fees

Steven Fletcher recently left Stoke City in the English Championship.

Veteran former Hibs, Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher is set to sign after his contract with Stoke City expired, while Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt – who impressed on loan from the Old Trafford club last season – is expected to pen a permanent deal with the Tangerines.

The transfer developments will come as a welcome boost to new Dundee United manager Jack Ross, who has been working hard to bolster his squad ahead of next week’s warm-weather training camp in Spain.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Record reports that both deals should be completed imminently, with the duo signing two-year contracts at Tannadice. United are claimed to have agreed a six-figure fee for 21-year-old Levitt, who is a current Wales internationalist.

Wales internationalist Dylan Levitt is poised to make a permanent move to Tannadice.

Fletcher has not played in the top flight of Scottish football since leaving Hibs in 2009. Capped 33 times by Scotland, the 35-year-old has been a stalwart in the English Premier League and Championship, with the exception of six months on loan at Marseille in France, and will add experience to United’s front line.

Levitt has been one of the Tayside club’s priority signings since the 2021/22 campaign ended following a hugely successful period on loan. While Manchester United renewed his contract last month, they are understood to have softened their stance on his future under new manager Erik ten Hag, allowing Ross to swoop. He is reported to have been in St Andrews finalising his move on Thursday.